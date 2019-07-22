Front to bring storms then break from heat & humidity

Cold front to bring cooler and drier air for much of the week ahead. Near record low temperatures are possible.

Monday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the Arklatex. A cold front is making its way into the area and producing some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that a severe storm or two will be possible with wind the biggest concern. You can see the latest on the loop of Pinpoint Doppler below:

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Look for this front to continue to head south taking the best chance for rain with it later tonight. We’ll see clouds begin to decrease from north to south tonight as drier air moves in behind the front. This drier air will provide us with a big break from the humidity over the next several days along with some cooler temperatures. Sunshine will likely return Tuesday and will stick around through the rest of the work week. Tuesday morning low temperatures will still be close to normal over most of the area in the low to mid 70s. Expect daytime highs Tuesday to be below normal in the mid 80s.

Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday nights should close to records as we will see morning temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s. Expect daytime highs to slowly warm into the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of the work week. Humidity will begin to return this weekend. That will set the stage for a chance for the scattered afternoon thunderstorm starting Saturday.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

Enjoy the break from normal ArkLaTex summer for the next few days!

–Todd Warren

