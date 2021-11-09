Front to bring Wednesday night showers and thunderstorms

The clouds that returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday will continue to mix in with a little sunshine Wednesday. A fast-moving cold front will bring a quick shot of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and mild.

Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday and will likely hang around until a cold front moves through Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low to middle 40s. We have warmed into the low to middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. We likely won’t see too much change Wednesday. Look for lows Wednesday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will return to the low to middle 70s with a breezy south wind.

Futurecast continues to show plenty of clouds streaming over our area Tuesday night with quite a few low clouds moving in late. Wednesday will once again be mostly cloudy with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds during the afternoon. A cold front will trigger a line of showers and thunderstorms to our northwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. This line will quickly move through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There is a chance it could produce a few strong to severe storms to our northwest. The line will likely be weakening as it enters our area, so severe weather is not expected. Thursday will begin with some rain over the southeast half of the area that will quickly end and give way to lots of sunshine by Thursday afternoon.

Futurecast and other models indicate that we will likely see rainfall totals of ¼ to ½” Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This won’t do much to ease the developing drought conditions around the ArkLaTex.

The sunshine will stick around for a while. We will likely stay dry through most of next week. The upcoming 10 day period will begin with highs in the low to middle 70s. We will cool to the 60s Friday. The slightly below-normal temperatures could stick around into the middle of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 40s.

Temperatures could warm up some for the middle of next week as another disturbance approaches from the west. Highs could warm into the low to middle 70s. Lows will return to the low to middle 50s. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until Wednesday night or Thursday of next week. The rain from this disturbance also looks to be rather light with amounts of around ½” possible. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that we will see too much of a severe weather threat from this disturbance. Stay Tuned!

-Todd Warren