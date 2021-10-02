Front to end the chance of rain Sunday, comfortable weather next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final push of scattered rain and thunderstorms will move through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Dry air and sunshine will gradually take over Sunday, and a drop in humidity will give us pleasant weather for much of next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

1-hour radar loop

As of Saturday evening, a cold front is situated just outside of the ArkLaTex in north Texas and Oklahoma. This front separates the dry air from the humidity, and we’re still in the humid area which is serving as the fuel for scattered storms to develop overhead. Expect a chance of a few quick showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight. No severe weather is expected, but storms will bring lightning, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

The front should be making steady progress through the ArkLaTex by sunrise, with most areas waking up to some cloud cover, but the rain will have ended in most areas prior to sunrise. Dry air will drop in behind this front bringing clearing skies by the mid to late morning in most areas. The exception will be a few locations south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana where the front will be located during the early afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly in Red River, Natchitoches, Sabine, Bienville, and De Soto parishes.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The front will bring a lot of sun during the afternoon hours which will keep temperatures running warm, in the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. The dry air will start dropping humidity late in the day, but we won’t feel a significant drop in humidity levels until Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The drop in humidity will set us up with some great weather next week as we teeter between cool mornings and afternoons that will be warm but pleasant. Low temperatures throughout the week will be in the 50s and low 60s, so we’ll have that nice cool feeling each morning. The afternoons will be warm and in the mid-80s each afternoon Monday through Thursday. The low humidity will make it easy to cool off and stay comfortable.

A returning south wind late in the week will bring some heat and humidity back to close out the week and into next weekend with highs pushing 90 degrees by Saturday. No rain on the horizon Monday through next Saturday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss