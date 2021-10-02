Front to end the chance of rain Sunday, comfortable weather next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final push of scattered rain and thunderstorms will move through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Dry air and sunshine will gradually take over Sunday, and a drop in humidity will give us pleasant weather for much of next week.

1-hour radar loop

As of Saturday evening, a cold front is situated just outside of the ArkLaTex in north Texas and Oklahoma. This front separates the dry air from the humidity, and we’re still in the humid area which is serving as the fuel for scattered storms to develop overhead. Expect a chance of a few quick showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight. No severe weather is expected, but storms will bring lightning, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

The front should be making steady progress through the ArkLaTex by sunrise, with most areas waking up to some cloud cover, but the rain will have ended in most areas prior to sunrise. Dry air will drop in behind this front bringing clearing skies by the mid to late morning in most areas. The exception will be a few locations south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana where the front will be located during the early afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly in Red River, Natchitoches, Sabine, Bienville, and De Soto parishes.

The front will bring a lot of sun during the afternoon hours which will keep temperatures running warm, in the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. The dry air will start dropping humidity late in the day, but we won’t feel a significant drop in humidity levels until Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The drop in humidity will set us up with some great weather next week as we teeter between cool mornings and afternoons that will be warm but pleasant. Low temperatures throughout the week will be in the 50s and low 60s, so we’ll have that nice cool feeling each morning. The afternoons will be warm and in the mid-80s each afternoon Monday through Thursday. The low humidity will make it easy to cool off and stay comfortable.

A returning south wind late in the week will bring some heat and humidity back to close out the week and into next weekend with highs pushing 90 degrees by Saturday. No rain on the horizon Monday through next Saturday.