Frost possible Tuesday night..warming trend leads to possible weekend thunder

A light frost possible across parts of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. A warming trend begins Wednesday with near-normal temperatures returning by Friday. Showers and thunderstorms still look promising for the weekend. Severe weather for this weekend looking less promising.

Tuesday saw a mix of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex with more clouds over the northern part of the area and more sunshine over the south. Temperatures remained well below normal and that will likely continue Tuesday night. Look for the clouds to move out and the wind to decrease. This will allow for a cold night for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the 30s across the entire area. Lows over the northern edge of the area will be in the 33-35 degree range. If you have an outdoor garden, you may want to cover things just to be safe. The record low for Tuesday night in Shreveport is 35 degrees set in 1928. In Texarkana, the record low is 33 degrees also set in 1928. Both look to be safe at this point.

Sunshine will return to all of the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday as a warming trend begins. Look for daytime highs Wednesday to climb into the low to middle 60s. High Thursday will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Look for clouds to return to the area Friday as our next disturbance approaches from the west. Low temperature by Friday will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs Friday will likely remain in the low to middle 70s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

There is still some uncertainty about the disturbance headed our way for the weekend. It now appears that our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come Saturday. The trend in the models is that this system will likely move more south than indicated recently. That’s good news for us as it means that our severe weather risk would be rather low. It also means that rainfall totals will likely be much lighter. Yesterday it appeared that we could see anywhere from one to as much as four inches of rain this weekend. It now appears that most of the area will see less than one inch. Obviously, given the inconsistency in timing and placement of this system as it moves through our area, this outlook can and probably will change before the weekend arrives. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.