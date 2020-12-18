Frosty Friday morning turns into pleasant afternoon, rain returns tonight and Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see a pretty big temperature swing today as we will start out near or below freezing, before warming into the 60s for the first time this week in many areas this afternoon. This warming trend will be ahead of our next cold front which will bring rain to some areas tonight and for the rest of us tomorrow.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 30s in most areas, which means if you parked the car outside the dew has frozen to the windshield and you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car. We should thaw out pretty quickly today as temperatures will be in the 50s by 10 a.m. with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the south at 10 miles per hour, definitely a breeze you will feel.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

A quick glance at the satellite/radar this morning shows clouds in Texas and Oklahoma drifting our way. It looks like we’ll be mostly sunny through the a.m. hours, with increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Rain is likely to develop after midnight across east Texas and Oklahoma, with rain picking up across the remainder of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning, with the wettest weather expected Saturday afternoon. Find some comfortable indoor activities Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will begin with clouds but end up sunny and dry.

While we may see a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon Saturday, severe weather is not expected, but we may have some thunder/lightning. Rain should taper off in most areas Saturday evening into Saturday night. Rainfall accumulations will average half an inch to 1 inch in most locations, but futurecast is showing 1 to 2 inch accumulations in east Texas and Louisiana which will make for some slick roads but no flooding is expected.

Expected rainfall Saturday through Saturday night

As for the temperatures this weekend, due to the increase in clouds lows will stay above freezing tonight into Saturday morning with all areas settling into the mid-40s overnight. We will likely have highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler, but not necessarily the typical Arctic cold we sometimes see with these December cold fronts.

We’ll start out next week warmer with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with a a cold front set to bring rain Wednesday. This will be an Arctic front that will bring dry weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect it will be cold front Christmas, with highs in the 40s or low 50s.