                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Frosty Friday morning turns into pleasant afternoon, rain returns tonight and Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see a pretty big temperature swing today as we will start out near or below freezing, before warming into the 60s for the first time this week in many areas this afternoon. This warming trend will be ahead of our next cold front which will bring rain to some areas tonight and for the rest of us tomorrow.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 30s in most areas, which means if you parked the car outside the dew has frozen to the windshield and you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car. We should thaw out pretty quickly today as temperatures will be in the 50s by 10 a.m. with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the south at 10 miles per hour, definitely a breeze you will feel.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

A quick glance at the satellite/radar this morning shows clouds in Texas and Oklahoma drifting our way. It looks like we’ll be mostly sunny through the a.m. hours, with increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Rain is likely to develop after midnight across east Texas and Oklahoma, with rain picking up across the remainder of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning, with the wettest weather expected Saturday afternoon. Find some comfortable indoor activities Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will begin with clouds but end up sunny and dry.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

While we may see a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon Saturday, severe weather is not expected, but we may have some thunder/lightning. Rain should taper off in most areas Saturday evening into Saturday night. Rainfall accumulations will average half an inch to 1 inch in most locations, but futurecast is showing 1 to 2 inch accumulations in east Texas and Louisiana which will make for some slick roads but no flooding is expected.

Expected rainfall Saturday through Saturday night

As for the temperatures this weekend, due to the increase in clouds lows will stay above freezing tonight into Saturday morning with all areas settling into the mid-40s overnight. We will likely have highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler, but not necessarily the typical Arctic cold we sometimes see with these December cold fronts.

We’ll start out next week warmer with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with a a cold front set to bring rain Wednesday. This will be an Arctic front that will bring dry weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect it will be cold front Christmas, with highs in the 40s or low 50s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Carry On and Carry Out.