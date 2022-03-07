SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was nice to see a little bit of sunshine come out today but, nonetheless, it was still on the chilly side. Clouds will be increasing again as we go through the overnight hours with morning low temperatures ranging from the low 30s north to the upper 30s to low 40s south. Clouds will stream into the area tonight and your Tuesday will be a very, very wet day.

The chance of rain and a few rumbles will be near 100%. There will be a disturbance to our west that will give us a Southwest flow bringing in moisture on top of the cold air that’s already in place. Our old cold front is stalled in the Gulf of Mexico and may try to move back to the north over the next couple of days. In the meantime, the rain will move out by Wednesday and we’ll see afternoon highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Thursday looks to be the best day out of the next seven with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 70s. The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues.

But by Friday rain is back in the picture as another strong cold front heads into the area. Afternoon high temperatures on Friday will occur during the earlier hours as the front passes through. Temperatures may fall as much as 15 to 20°. Saturday morning Lows, under mostly clear skies, will range from near 20 to the upper 20s, and Saturday highs will be in the low 50s for the most part. On Sunday morning we will be in the upper 20s to near 30 for morning lows and afternoon highs in the mid-60s with sunshine.