Get ready for a wet and chilly Wednesday; sunshine and normal temperatures return for the weekend

An approaching disturbance will bring a dreary Wednesday with persistently cold rain. Clouds could hang around through Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend with warmer temperatures.

Tuesday was another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Morning low temperatures began in the low to middle 20s. Daytime highs have returned to the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday marked the first freeze of the season for the area. In Shreveport, this year’s first freeze came two weeks later than normal.

Another disturbance will end our streak of sunny days Wednesday. Look for clouds to increase Tuesday night with showers developing over the western half of the area late. The rain will increase and could fall over most of the area for most of the day Wednesday. That rain will continue into Wednesday night and will gradually end from west to east. Models continue to indicate that much if not most of the area will see at least an inch of rainfall. Temperatures Wednesday will be rather chilly. Morning lows will begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs will struggle to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It now appears that we will see the clouds linger through much of Friday. This will keep daytime temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine will finally return this weekend bringing warmer temperatures. It will stay cold at night with lows this weekend in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs should return to the upper 50s to lower 60s which is close to normal for this time of year.

The longer-range weather picture is looking mainly dry and mild. A few models are hinting at a slight chance for some rain next Tuesday, other than that most of the next few weeks is looking dry with above-normal temperatures. Highs will eventually return to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 40s.

–Todd Warren