SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are smack dab in the middle of summer and it is going to feel like it as we have a chance of reaching 100 degrees each day during the upcoming week.

Mostly clear and warm Saturday night into Sunday morning: Temperatures will fall through the 80s after sunset tonight eventually reaching lows in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear with a light south breeze of 5 miles per hour.

Heat Advisory returns Saturday: High temperatures are likely headed into the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees for much of the afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all areas along and north of I-20. If you’re trying to get the lawn mowed do it before 9 a.m. when temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s and the sun angle will be lower in the sky.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain has been drying up over the past day or two as high pressure builds into the region. We will likely stay dry Sunday, but a weak frontal boundary will pass through the region Sunday night into early Monday. Sadly, the chance of rain has been diminishing in the past few forecasts, and it only looks like we’ll see a 10 to 20 percent chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Breezy, hot, and humid for the upcoming week: High pressure will expand across the region Tuesday pushing all areas to 100 degrees or above for much of the week. The only real change we will feel from the previous weeks will be breezy conditions for much of the week. Wind speeds look to be 10 to 15 miles per hour each day. If you can get a breeze it can help to pull drier air to the surface and help us cool off on those hot and humid summer days.

With the ridge of high pressure exerting its downward force on the ArkLaTex throughout the week we will have little chance for any rainfall to cool us off. Expect more heat advisories and additional burn bans to be added to the growing list this week. https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/