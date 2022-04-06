The windy conditions that returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday will likely continue through Friday. Expect a dry weekend as warmer temperatures return. Strong to severe thunderstorms return early next week with potentially heavy rain.

High temperatures so far today

A few days of below-normal temperatures: A cold front rolled through the ArkLaTex Wednesday and brought cooler air back to the area. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon have been fairly steady in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be much cooler Wednesday night. Look for lows Thursday morning to be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs Thursday will be five to ten degrees below normal as we top out in the mid to upper 60s. The cool air will stick around through Friday night. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to middle 40s. Highs Friday will climb into the low to middle 60s. Friday night will likely be the coolest night of the week with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday’s Forecast

A nice streak of sunny days: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We will stay mostly sunny Thursday, clear Thursday night, and sunny again Friday. The wind will gradually shift around to the south by the end of the weekend. We will see moisture begin to return from the Gulf of Mexico. Consequently, while we will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend, expect to see more clouds mixing in with the sun, especially Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A windy Thursday and Friday: Look for the gusty wind to stick around for a few days. In fact, it could be windier Thursday than it has been today. We will likely see a sustained northwesterly wind of 15 to as high as 25 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph. The strong NW wind will continue Friday before decreasing Saturday.

A warmer weekend: This weekend is looking quite pleasant as the streak of sunshine will continue. The wind will likely swing around to the south and southwest bringing the return of more normal temperatures. Highs Saturday will likely warm back into the middle to upper 70s. Highs Sunday will soar into the low to middle 80s.

Severe weather risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential during the next 10 days



The return of the rain: The streak of sunshine will end Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaTex. With plenty of moisture in place from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures in the low 80s, severe weather will be possible Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. We could also see a lot of rain. While most models show totals of one to two inches, it is possible that some areas could receive more than four inches. Next week will likely end with temperatures close to normal. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s. Lows will dip from the 60s back to the 40s and low 50s.