Heat Advisory 7/28/2022

Push it back, push it back, waaaay back!! I’m talking about our cold front bullying our upper level high pressure out of the Arklatex. Just so you know, I am a rabid football fanatic. On the serious side, the heat advisory continues in effect until 8 pm this evening.

FUTURECAST

But, it appears our long awaited cold front will weaken our pesky (and I am being kind) High Pressure in the upper levels and give it a kick westward. Then, the way might be open for a weak front to move into the northern Arklatex. However, it may not make it much farther south than interstate 30. A series of disturbances may move through the area helping to add enough fuel for better rain chances, particularly near the stalled front. But, the seabreeze activity may make it farther north with the high pressure out of the way. Do not forget the clouds will be present for the rain. Those clouds will add to cooler temperatures in the afternoons.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Mornings Lows will remain in the low to mid 70s over the weekend, while afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday. If the cold front makes it to or south of interstate 30, areas to the north could be in the low 90s. But that will not be a given.

7 Day Forecast

If my numbers are correct, the front will retreat northward later Sunday. That will send our only rain hopes back to daily sea-breeze activity. In addition, the heat will return next week with afternoon highs soaring back into the 90s to near 100°. I make no promises but it appears another cold front may move into the ArkLaTex a week from Monday.