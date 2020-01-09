GOHSEP urging public to stay weather aware this weekend ahead of threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – A busy weekend is definitely ahead as many in Baton Rouge and throughout the state will be heading to New Orleans ahead of the National Championship game.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to prepare now for possible severe weather expected to impact the state beginning Friday.

GOHSEP will activate its Crisis Action Team (CAT) Friday due to the weather threat.

The team will stay activated through Monday night due to the big game against LSU and Clemson.

The team will analyze and process any requests for support from local emergency managers at the parish level.

“It is important for everyone to prepare now and stay weather aware this weekend,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We’ve already dealt with tornadoes and other problems as similar lines of storms moved across the state earlier this winter. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most dangerous conditions will develop. That’s why it is important to monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the NWS.”

GOHSEP’s regional coordinators will work with local officials that could potentially be impacted by the storms and provide reports to the state emergency operations staff.

Resources you can find to stay weather aware is Alert FM app which is free for basic service.

Also, the ‘Get A Game Plan’ app that is through GOHSEP available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency.

You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.

