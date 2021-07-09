Good rain chances are on the way for Friday and the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning to everyone! We are waking up to temperatures into the lower and middle 70s. This morning, rain is ongoing in South Texas and Louisiana. During the day, I am expecting to see an increase in rain and storms. It remains to be seen how far the storms will make it. I believe the highest rain chances will occur south of Interstate 20. For the Interstate 30 corridor, a small chance of rain means highs will warm into the lower 90s.

Highs for Friday

The storms will begin to fizzle in the evening. On Saturday, we will see a few storms but the rain chances really crank up late Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex. The front will stall. Higher rain chances can be expected for Sunday and Monday. In many locations, you can expect 1-2″ of rain.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

As the cold front washes out and the upper disturbance moves to the northeast, high pressure begins to build in. The drier air will zap rain chances for the second half of next week. However, the heat will get cranked up. You can expect highs to warm up into the middle and upper 90s.

The next seven days