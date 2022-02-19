Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) I hope you enjoyed your Saturday and took time to be outdoors to see tons of sunshine and very comfortable, almost normal temperatures. Highs today were near normal in the low to mid-60s. There will be some changes as we head into your Sunday but still not a bad day at all. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a warm front moves north from south Louisiana into the Arklatex by Late Sunday night. Showers and a few rumbles could develop but move quickly east and out of our area.

All eyes are turned to a potent new upper-level system headed our way dragging a sharp cold front into the ArkLaTex later Monday..Parameters seem to be taking shape for severe storms Monday into Tuesday. For Monday, it will be a Slight Risk of severe storms in the NW half of the ArkLaTex and a Marginal Risk For the SE half. As we go overnight into Tuesday the Slight Risk for severe storms shifts into the SE half of the ArkLaTex. As the cold front moves southward out of our area warm moist air rides up and over the colder air and rain continues with temperatures dropping well below normal for this time of year.

As we head toward the end of the workweek, there may be a window of opportunity for a wintry mix. There is still plenty of time to focus on that. Suffice to say that Friday into the weekend will see only isolated precipitation with below normal temperatures.