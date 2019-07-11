Gov. Edwards expected to give 12:30 p.m. briefing on TS Barry

Breaking News
SPD officers face criminal charges after May melee
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold another briefing early Thursday afternoon after meeting with state and local emergency officials as what is now Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

The briefing is expected to take place around 12:30 p.m. and will be available streaming live here.

Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the track of TS Barry

Forecasters said the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could hit the state’s swampy southern tip on Friday, with the biggest danger posed not by the wind but by downpours that could go on for hours.

On Wednesday, with the gathering storm still out over the Gulf of Mexico, it dumped as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) on metro New Orleans in just three hours. The deluge triggered flash flooding and raised fears about the even heavier rains on the way.

Forecasters said the storm could pour more water into the already swollen Mississippi River, possibly sending water over levees. The river has been running high for months.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state.

“The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm,” he warned.

READ MORE HERE: Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf, could become hurricane

