Gov. Edwards requests Federal Emergency Declaration in advance of TS Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall along the Louisiana coast.

The request in a letter sent to President Donald Trump asks that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible, should they be needed. In addition, Gov. Edwards has spoken Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor to discuss Louisiana’s unprecedented flood fight now in its 258th day, rising level of the Mississippi River, potential for strong storm surge, inundation and large scale statewide impact,” according to a statement released by the governor’s office early Thursday afternoon.

“This will be a statewide weather event that everyone should take seriously, which is why I have requested federal assistance ahead of landfall in addition to signing the statewide emergency declaration,” said Gov. Edwards. “Now is the time for everyone to heed the warnings from their local authorities and get a game plan for their families, pets and businesses. We want everyone to take every precaution necessary to stay safe. We have established ongoing communication and coordination with our local and federal partners and will be ready to respond as needed.” Here is an excerpt from the letter: Over the past 24 hours, 28 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, 14 parishes are in the process of completing their emergency declarations, and more are anticipated over the next 24 to 48 hours. Furthermore, it is necessary that critical pre-positioning and other readiness requirements be provided through federal assistance. As will be detailed later, I request that federal resources be activated to assist with the evaluation of the incident and sheltering operations.

Forecasters said the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could hit the state’s swampy southern tip on Friday, with the biggest danger posed not by the wind but by downpours that could go on for hours.

On Wednesday, with the gathering storm still out over the Gulf of Mexico, it dumped as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) on metro New Orleans in just three hours. The deluge triggered flash flooding and raised fears about the even heavier rains on the way.

Forecasters said the storm could pour more water into the already swollen Mississippi River, possibly sending water over levees. The river has been running high for months.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state.

“The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm,” he warned.

