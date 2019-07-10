Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency ahead of severe tropical weather

UPDATE: 1: 00 P.M.

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana in preparation for the impact of the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across the state.

Gov. Edwards said, “This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state. No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact. Now is the time to check your emergency supplies and get a gameplan for your family and pets. I urge the public to continue monitoring local media for weather developments and follow the directions of local officials. We expect multiple parishes to declare states of emergency, and we stand ready to assist our local partners with all available resources. My office is in constant communication with FEMA and we will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

The order shall remain in effect from July 10, 2019, to August 8, 2019, unless terminated sooner.

Information for the public regarding roads is available at 511la.org. Emergency resources are available at getagameplan.org and at emergency.la.gov.

UPDATE: 9:30 A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will declare of State of Emergency before noon today due to the uncertainty of the tropical depression system in the Gulf of Mexico.

During Wednesday morning’s press conference Gov. Edwards said this storm is expected to bring between 10 to 15 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday to New Orleans and surrounding areas.

Gov. Edwards said,”We know how dangerous and catastrophic unnamed storms can be. No one should take this storm lightly, it is expected to be a significant weather event.”

Gov. Edwards holds press conference about tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico



According to the National Weather Service the longer the system lingers in the Gulf, it will become stronger. It is also expected to become stationary and dump heavy rain.

A potential storm surge of up to 3 feet is expected in New Orleans. There will also be major flooding along the East and West Banks of the Mississippi River.

Edwards said there were flash flooding and tornado warnings issued in New Orleans this morning. There were also reports of possible tornadic activity.

The National Weather Center expects the storm to move north once it makes landfall. It will bring heavy rain to Central and North Louisiana.

Edwards added that The National Guard is getting soldiers in place. Other agencies are making preparations and the flood gates along the coast are also being monitored.

You are encouraged to pay attention to the weather and monitor updates. For more information on the weather and road conditions visit getagameplan.org or 511la.org.

Edwards said one of the main hazards of flooding is people driving through standing water and advises that motorists do not attempt to drive through any standing water.

The National Weather Service will provide another update tomorrow and Edwards has planned another news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials don’t know the severity of the storm that is projected to hit, but as it moves closer Governor John Bel Edwards will address those concerns.

Edwards will discuss potential developments of a tropical weather system later this week and the possible impacts in Louisiana.

He will hold a meeting with the Unified Command Group before meeting with the media in a news briefing scheduled for 9 a.m.

Gov. Edwards holds a meeting with the Unified Command Group



GOHSEP communication director, Mike Steele, says there’s been a lot of communication with the Governor’s office and state agencies to see what could been needed in the coming days.

Calls are scheduled with some of the parishes and the crisis action team was activated earlier this week.

Officials aren’t sure of the how bad the storm could get, but they say all they can do is keep an eye on it.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty right now. Until we get a better idea and track of the storm, it’s intensity, and some of the other factors, the main thing we can do now is just kind of monitor everything. We’re asking the public to do too,” says Steele.

