Great weather ahead for Sunday and Monday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday can be described using one thousand words but it feels great outside! Temperatures moderated up into the middle and upper 60s. With clear skies and low humidity, temperatures will fall back down into the 30s. If you enjoyed Saturday, I think you will enjoy Sunday as well. Highs will return into the upper 60s and a few lower 70s will be possible.

The nice weather conditions will continue for Monday. Next week, the increasing southeast wind will lead to some changes to our forecast! Clouds will quickly increase Monday night heading into Tuesday. A slow-moving upper system along the West Coast will lead to increased humidity levels. Despite the spring-like temperatures, it will feel stuffy at times.

Beginning Thursday, we do introduce some small rain chances. The best chance of rain will arrive by the weekend. Models are uncertain on the next cold front. We could see thunderstorms as early as Saturday or as late as Sunday afternoon. The slower and strong solution could lead to some strong thunderstorms for Sunday. At this time, we have plenty of time to watch the latest weather conditions! For the next seven days, highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

