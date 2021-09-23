Great weather continues Thursday, warmer this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a chill in the air this morning! We will start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so grab something with long sleeves if you plan on being outside early in the day.

Temperatures have dropped into the 40s along and north of I-30 including Mt. Pleasant, Idabel, De Queen, and surrounding areas. Shreveport and Texarkana will both be in the low 50s at sunrise.

As nice as yesterday was, I think today will be even better. Highs will wind up in the low to mid-80s with sunny skies throughout. We won’t have the breezy north wind we experienced yesterday, as wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Humidity is about as low as it gets for this time of year, and we should enjoy low humidity through the weekend.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Hopefully, you are enjoying this pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons as it will be around through the weekend. We are in for another chilly night as lows will be in the low to mid-50s. Sunny skies will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

If you have outdoor hopes and activities this weekend, these plans are good to go. The mornings will feel great in the upper 50s and low 60s, the afternoons will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The low humidity should keep things feeling pleasant even though we’ll be a few degrees higher.

Humidity will start to increase early next week ahead of our next storm system. This system looks to stay on the fringes of the ArkLaTex, but close enough we could see a few rain showers return Tuesday, with a slightly higher chance for rain and scattered storms by Wednesday.