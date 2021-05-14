Great weather Friday, rain in the forecast each day next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy great weather Friday, Saturday, and through most of the day Sunday, but rain will begin to return late Sunday and continue throughout next week. We are on high alert for flooding issues arising next week.

Nothing to be concerned about today, as we will enjoy some May weather perfection. It will be on the cool side before 9 a.m., as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise. You won’t have to worry about the cool air for long as mostly sunny skies early in the day will warm us into the 70s by noon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday forecast highs

There is some rain northwest of the ArkLaTex in the central Plains, it will not reach us, but this may send in a few upper-level clouds at times. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. We will begin the weekend with sunshine but a returning south breeze off the Gulf will bring an increase in humidity which will result in a few more clouds Saturday afternoon. Saturday highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Outdoor plans should be good to go Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon we may begin to see a few light rain showers, mainly in east Texas. I can’t guarantee there won’t be any rain after the noon hour.

This will be the first in several waves of rainfall that move into the region next week. An upper-level low will park itself to our west, and be the conveyor belt that sends repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms into the region beginning late Sunday into Monday. There will be a daily chance for a round or multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms and some potential for severe storms.

Weather impacts next week

The forecast models don’t agree on the rainfall accumulations yet, but at this point, widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected Sunday through Friday, with 4 to 8-inch accumulations across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas and Oklahoma. Keep in mind the rain may continue into next weekend adding to these totals. Flash flooding will be possible in some areas, and we should expect additional rises on area lakes and rivers.

You can view the current levels at our lake and river page: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/river-levels-and-forecasts/

Weather Prediction Center 7 day rainfall outlook