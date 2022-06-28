The break from the extreme heat will continue through the weekend. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will likely bring rain to the ArkLaTex late this week that could be heavy in spots. Temperatures could flirt with triple-digits late next week.

High temperatures so far today

Near-normal temperatures continue: Tuesday got off to a rather mild start as most of the ArkLaTex saw overnight temperatures dip into the 60s. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon have returned to near-normal levels with highs ranging from the upper 80s north to the low to middle 90s south. We likely won’t see much change Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will once again dip into the 60s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with most of the area in the low to middle 90s.

One more dry day: Futurecast shows that we will likely see the dry weather continue through Wednesday for most of the area. There is a small chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms over the southern edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening. That rain will end and we will be mainly dry Wednesday night. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase Thursday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Gulf disturbance brings rain: The reason for the uptick in our rain chances is a disturbance over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that it is medium chance that it will develop into a tropical depression. This disturbance is forecast to move into South Texas and then track north possibly moving near the northwestern edge of our area. This will enhance our chance of rain, especially on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain will be possible: Most of the ArkLaTex will see below-normal rainfall during the next ten days. Rainfall totals from now through all of next week will be below one inch. We will have to keep an eye on the north and northwestern part of the area close to the track of the gulf system. These areas could be in line to receive several inches of rain. Given the current lack of rain that we have received recently and the fact that most models show a limited amount of rain for our area, it is doubtful that flooding will be much of an issue.

The heat returns next week: Long-range models are still hinting that we could settle back into a rather hot and dry weather pattern late next week. The gulf system will move away from our area and we should see drier conditions by the Fourth of July holiday. Upper-level high pressure is forecast to develop over the southern part of the country next week. This will cause temperatures to heat up once again. Highs will likely return to the upper 90s to near 100. Overnight lows will warm back into the mid to upper 70s.