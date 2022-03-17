A fast-moving disturbance will bring some thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Thursday night that could drop some hail. The weekend still looks sunny and pleasant. Strong to severe thunderstorms are still expected early next week.

Thursday night storms: Thunderstorms will be on the increase in the ArkLaTex Thursday evening. The storms will likely develop near or just west of our area late Thursday afternoon. This activity will slowly strengthen as it moves through the area Thursday evening and Thursday night. Severe weather will be possible with a few reports of large hail possible. The rain will end from west to east Thursday night with the clouds decreasing over the southern half of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather risk: The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk for most of the ArkLaTex with hail as the main concern. The wind could become rather gusty with some of the storms but any issues with damage should be few and far between. Tornadoes are not expected at this time.

A great weekend of weather: We will likely see clouds linger over the northern part of the ArkLaTex Friday. These clouds will move out leading up to a pleasant weekend of weather. We will likely see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Severe storms look promising early next week: Long-range models continue to indicate that we will see another strong disturbance move into the southwestern US late this weekend. This system will move east early next week and will bring a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of right now, it appears that our biggest severe weather threat will be some time from late Monday into Tuesday morning. SPC is now indicating that we will have an enhanced severe weather risk for the southwest half of the area with all severe weather threats possible including a few tornadoes. An enhanced risk is level 3 on a scale of one to five.

Storms to bring heavy rain: Rainfall totals from Thursday night should be somewhat limited with totals of less than ½” possible. It will be different early next week with the storms that are expected. As of right now, we have good agreement in the long-range models and ten-day rainfall totals of around two inches. Some models show that part of the ArkLaTex could receive more than 3” of rain. The rain threat will end during Tuesday or Tuesday night and the rest of next week should be dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s & 70s.