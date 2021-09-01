Heat Advisory and a slight chance of rain Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The month of September will start with a Heat Advisory and a few spotty rain showers. The chance for rain is relatively low in most areas, but a lucky few will get a nice cool down where the rain does develop later today.

A ridge of high pressure is expanding across the central U.S. and as it builds into the ArkLaTex today it will turn up the heat. Temperatures will quickly rise from the 70s this morning, to the mid-90s by noon, with highs around 97 to 98 degrees in most areas. High humidity will push our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees, and perhaps as high as 110 degrees by the mid to later afternoon. Limit your time outside between noon and 7 p.m. and stay hydrated today to avoid heat-related illness.

Heat Advisory noon – 7 p.m. Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There is some hope for rain to cool things off in some areas. A weak front is moving across Arkansas this morning and will approach the ArkLaTex this afternoon. There may be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that develop along and ahead of the front. The highest chance for rain will likely be across the northern ArkLaTex, but the forecast models are showing some development along and south of I-20 as well. Enjoy it if you are lucky enough to see it happen!

This front will stay overhead tomorrow so I think there may be a slightly higher chance for a few afternoon showers Thursday. The hope is this front can drop the humidity a touch, and that may help to get rid of the heat advisory in some areas tomorrow. No guarantees here, as either way it will stay hot with highs forecast to remain in the mid to upper 90s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The chance for rain doesn’t look too promising Friday and Saturday which will keep our highs in the mid and upper 90s. Late this weekend and into Labor Day Monday a slight chance of showers will return, but the rain doesn’t look widespread which will keep the heat going into early next week.