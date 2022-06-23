SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No major changes to our weather in the ArkLaTex Thursday as we’ll have another Heat Advisory as well as the slight chance for a brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Heat index as high as 110 degrees today: High temperatures between 98 and 102 degrees, combined with the high humidity will yield a ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures of 106-110 degrees today. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., so limit your outdoor activities to the early morning our hours around sunset. The record high for the date is 102 degrees in both Shreveport and Texarkana, so we are in record territory today.

Afternoon high temperatures Thursday and heat index

Afternoon/evening rain possible today: We had scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the ArkLaTex yesterday. This chance for rain will return today as the afternoon heat and humidity will be enough to generate a few showers mainly between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. today. No rhyme or reason to where these spotty showers will develop today, but they should bring some brief heat relief to a few areas this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms will bring frequent lightning.

Futurecast updated every hour

Very hot through Sunday, relief on the way early next week: Highs will remain in the 98-103 degree range through Sunday, with this 10 to 20 percent chance for showers and isolated storms each day. Night and morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s with very muggy air through the weekend.

A ‘cool front’ will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday into Monday morning. This will finally bring relief from the triple-digit heat as highs will fall to normal levels in the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday, with a decent chance for showers and a few storms Monday. This front will bring a noticeable drop in humidity for a few days, so the heat advisories will go away early next week.