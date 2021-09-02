Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory and scattered afternoon storms Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will throw some more heat at us today, and perhaps a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in some areas this afternoon. The heat is expected to linger through at least Sunday.

Heat Advisory Thursday

We shouldn’t feel much change to the temperatures today, as temperatures will warm from the mid-70s this morning to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in place for most areas with the exception of a few areas in the northern ArkLaTex which felt a weak front roll through overnight.

Afternoon ‘feels like’ temperatures

Rain and thunderstorms moved through some areas overnight, including Texarkana. This same weak cool front will stay over the ArkLaTex today and serve as the trigger for another round of afternoon showers and storms. This front should be moving south, so this means the highest chance for rainfall today will be across Texas and Louisiana. We did see one severe thunderstorm yesterday in Arkansas. We don’t expect any severe weather today, but it goes to show that any thunderstorm is capable of a damaging wind gust. The main threat with storms today will be frequent lightning.

We should dry out a little tomorrow, but we may have enough juice left in the atmosphere for a few spotty rain showers again Friday, otherwise, it will stay hot with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat will go up a few degrees this weekend with highs now forecast to reach the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

It’s looking more promising that we will see a ‘cool front’ move in late Sunday into Labor Day on Monday. This front will bring a chance of thunderstorms and cool our temperatures a few degrees. If you have outdoor plans on Labor Day keep up to date with the forecast as rain and lightning could have an impact on any lake or camping plans early next week.

One other thing to put on your radar, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a wave that will move into the Gulf Of Mexico next week. As of now, it has a ‘low’ chance of developing, but based on what the forecast models are showing this morning we will need to keep a close eye on it. They are showing some development with this wave which may eventually wind up near the U.S. coastline late next week.

