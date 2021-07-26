Heat Advisory and scattered thunderstorms today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat will continue to build into the ArkLaTex today and we have another Heat Advisory that will go into effect at noon and continue until 7 p.m.

Try to limit your outdoor activities to the early morning hours today. Temperatures will be in the 70s through 8 a.m., but we will quickly warm into the low 90s by noon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 108 degrees during the afternoon and early evening. If you have to be outside take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, hydrate, and wear loose and light-colored clothing. (Note the graphic below shows ‘feels like’ temperatures, not forecast highs).

Some areas may receive heat relief during the hottest stretch of the day as we are expecting scattered thunderstorms to develop. Early this afternoon we may see a few showers and storms develop across Louisiana and Arkansas and move west potentially impacting East Texas and Oklahoma at some point as well. These will be quick-moving showers, so heat relief may only be temporary.

High pressure is bringing the hot and humid weather to the region, and this high that is centered to the northwest of the ArkLaTex may move far enough away tomorrow to open up the door for another round of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. This pattern of daily afternoon storms will only last until Wednesday before the high moves back over us late this week and into the weekend. This will shut off the rainfall and push highs back into the upper 90s. We may see heat advisories all the way into the weekend.

If you spent time outside over the weekend you probably noticed the hazy/dusty skies. This is due to a layer of Sahran dust that has moved all the way over from the coast of Africa. With upper-level winds shifting to the east in the upcoming days we should see the dust go away in the next 24 to 48 hours.

