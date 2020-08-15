Heat Advisory and storms for Sunday; below normal temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on for Saturday. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures are in the triple digits. Radar is not showing much drier air. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 70s. A “cool” front will make its apperance on Sunday.

The front will pass through as a dry front. However, a few showers and storms could develop out ahead of the front. Temperatures will be hot again in the middle and upper 90s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Sunday evening. The heat index values will soar in the triple digits again. Beginning Monday, some welcomed changes will be on the way.

Next week, temperatures will be a few degrees below normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lower humidity will help things too. The upper ridge of high pressure is settling to the northwest in the Four Corners region. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kyle and Josephine remains in the Central Atlantic. Neither storm will have any impacts on the United States.

The next seven days

