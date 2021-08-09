Heat Advisory back in effect for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning and Happy Monday! Temperatures are starting off in the middle and upper 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex for Monday. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s. Once you factor in the humidity levels, heat index values could hover between 105-109 degrees. Heat safety will be important!

The overall weather pattern will not allow for much rain and thunderstorms. High pressure is in control and will keep the forecast hot and dry. Highs will stay in the upper 90s. Lows in the middle and upper 90s. A pattern change will happen for the weekend. The strong upper high will break down. As a result, it will reintroduce scattered afternoon thunderstorm chances to the forecast! In addition, the temperatures will drop a few degrees too.

Tropical Outlook

In the tropics, we are watching two areas of interest. Invest 94-L near the Caribbean has a 60% chance of development as it moves to the northwest. By the end of the week, the tropical wave could be close to the United States. It remains to be seen exactly how this will impact us if at all! Remember we are slowly reaching the peak of hurricane season in September.