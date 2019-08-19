Heat Advisory continues as rain chances stay low until the end of the week

The Heat Advisory will continue through at least Tuesday. Rain chances to increase and temperatures to decrease later in the week.

Monday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs once again climbed into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values once again surpassed 105 degrees.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Rain was rather hard to find across the area and that will likely continue for the next several days. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures will again begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will again see daytime highs in the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect Tuesday. Don’t be surprised if it gets extended at some point through at least Thursday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern producing the heat, humidity, and lack of rain. It will likely continue to do so through Thursday. By the end of the week, the ridge will weaken and slide a bit to the west. This will allow for daytime temperatures to ease back to the low to mid-90s. It will also allow for the scattered showers and thunderstorms to become a bit more widespread. As of right now, the rain threat is looking highest for Saturday.

Despite the increased chance for rain, don’t expect to get too much. Models show that all of the area will likely see rainfall amounts in the range of 1/2″ to one inch. We could see a few isolated areas that pick up more than an inch.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/72.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 77°
% ° 77°

Tuesday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Friday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Saturday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Sunday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
4%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
3%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
5%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
5%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
6%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
6%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
7%
79°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
14%
78°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
12%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
11%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
11%
87°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
92°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
94°

