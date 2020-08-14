Heat Advisory continues for Friday and Saturday with daily rain chances through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A thunderstorm complex is moving out of Northwest Arkansas. Some of the storms are producing some strong winds and some hail. The storms will continue to push southeast. The best chance of rain for Friday will occur over our eastern zones. If you are southwest of Shreveport, the weather story will remain hot and humid. We will see daytime highs into the middle and upper 90s. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler to the east.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

A Heat Advisory will continue for much of the ArkLaTex for Friday and Saturday. Feels like temperatures will range from 105-109. The heat index could exceed 110 so be careful if you have to be outdoors. A cool front will arrive for Sunday and a pattern flip. The upper high will begin to shift westward.

A cool front and trough of low pressure will lead to some scattered thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday. The trough of low pressure will drop temperatures a few degrees. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most importantly, lower humidity will be around for next week. The below-average temperatures should stick around for the week. By the end of next week, rain chances will be on the increase.

Next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss