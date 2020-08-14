Heat Advisory continues for Friday and Saturday with daily rain chances through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A thunderstorm complex is moving out of Northwest Arkansas. Some of the storms are producing some strong winds and some hail. The storms will continue to push southeast. The best chance of rain for Friday will occur over our eastern zones. If you are southwest of Shreveport, the weather story will remain hot and humid. We will see daytime highs into the middle and upper 90s. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler to the east.

A Heat Advisory will continue for much of the ArkLaTex for Friday and Saturday. Feels like temperatures will range from 105-109. The heat index could exceed 110 so be careful if you have to be outdoors. A cool front will arrive for Sunday and a pattern flip. The upper high will begin to shift westward.

A cool front and trough of low pressure will lead to some scattered thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday. The trough of low pressure will drop temperatures a few degrees. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most importantly, lower humidity will be around for next week. The below-average temperatures should stick around for the week. By the end of next week, rain chances will be on the increase.

Next seven days

