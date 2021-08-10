Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory continues for the region and the tropics are heating up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of the ArkLaTex through this evening. Today, heat index values will range between 105-108. Highs will continue to soar into the middle and upper 90s. The upper high will keep rain chances very low for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some changes are expected closer to the weekend.

Feels like temperatures for Tuesday

The upper high will begin to break down and shift to the west. As a result, a small chance of rain could be possible for Friday. Afternoon rain chances will increase for the weekend into early next week. The bump in rain chances will lower daytime highs into the lower and middle 90s. Following Friday, the afternoon highs should remain near normal.

The latest on PTC Six

In the tropics, all eyes are on Potential Cyclone Six near Puerto Rico. PTC Six has winds of 35 mph and soon will become named Fred. The future Fred will continue moving northwest bringing heavy rain and winds towards Cuba and Hispaniola. A lot of factors could lead to a stronger or weaker Fred depending on how it interacts with land and wind shear. Regardless, PTC Six will be very close to Florida for the weekend. As of now, it should stay east of the ArkLaTex but lots of changes can be expected to the forecast in the next five days!

The next seven days

