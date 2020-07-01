Heat Advisory continues..rain could return to part of the area Thursday

Live Now
A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday. Highs Thursday climb into the middle 90s with heat index values approaching 110. Scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast starting Friday.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect much change for Thursday. We will likely begin Thursday with some low clouds around the area. Those clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky. We will get off to another warm start with lows Thursday morning once again in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Thursday will again soar into the middle 90s. Combine that with some very humid conditions, and you get heat index values that will again be anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees. A little bit of relief will be possible for the northern part of the area late in the day. Models indicate a few isolated storms could move into that part of our area.

As the upper-level ridge of high pressure moves to the west heading into the weekend, we will see that chance for scattered thunderstorms increase starting Friday. The threat for scattered storms will likely stay in our forecast through the middle of next week. Thanks to more clouds and some rain, temperatures will not be as hot. Look for daytime highs to ease back into the lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the week ahead. Look for morning temperatures to begin in the mid-70s.

It was another hazy day around the ArkLaTex. The Saharan dust increased yesterday and will likely hang around through Friday. As the ridge mentioned earlier heads west, upper-level northerly wind should blow the dust south. This will reduce the haze for our area starting for the Fourth of July. We should see rather low levels of dust through the middle of next week.

The long-range weather picture is once again looking hot and drier. The upper ridge will again expand back to the east. This will end our scattered storms and crank up the heat by the end of next week and next weekend. We could see the hottest temperatures of the summer so far by next weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

