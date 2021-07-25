Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory continues until Monday evening and small rain chances ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot summer stretch will continue for the ArkLaTex. Currently, we are seeing temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. The upper high is preventing much rain today. The Heat Advisory will continue until Monday evening. Some good news is we will see some heat relief on the way. The upper high will shift enough to the north to allow a few showers and storms to develop. However, I will not expect a whole lot.

Highs for Monday
The best chance of rain will come on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although, we have rain chances in the forecast temperatures will remain hot. Rain chances will begin to decrease after Thursday. By the end of the week, high pressure will reestablish itself over the Plains centered over our area. With strong high pressure, temperatures will get very close to the century mark.

It is very possible to see daytime highs near 100 degrees for a few days in a row. Nighttime lows will not cool much only into the upper 70s. We could see the heat begin to ease up some next week. In the tropics, we are watching an area of low pressure near Florida with a medium chance of development. Models are showing this feature staying away from the ArkLaTex. However, we are getting closer to the peak of hurricane season in August and September.

The next seven days

Don't Miss