Heat Advisory continues with triple-digit heat by the end of the weekend

Heat Advisory in effect for all of the ArkLaTex through Thursday. Hottest air of the summer on the way by the end of the weekend. The week ahead looks mainly dry.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid 70s and warmed to the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values surpassed 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect through at least Thursday. Don’t be surprised if this is extended as we will not see much of a drop in daytime temperatures or humidity levels.

We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms but not with the same coverage that we have experienced over the past few days. See the latest on what rain is left around the ArkLaTex with a look at this one our loop of Pinpoint Doppler below:

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Upper level high pressure will gradually settle over our area by the beginning of next week. This will bring a rather hot and dry weather pattern. Expect temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 90s during the next few days as the high approaches. Heat index values will likely continue to surpass 105. By the end of the weekend, we could see our first few days of triple-digit heat. Highs will approach 100 degrees for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Overnight lows in the week ahead will likely settle into the mid to upper 70s.

It appears that the upper high will begin to settle slightly to the west and weaken some by the middle of next week. This will allow for the chance for the hit or miss afternoon storm to return to the area by next Wednesday. It will also allow for daytime temperatures to ease back into the 90s. Don’t expect much rain in the week ahead. Models show that rainfall totals over most of the area will stay less than 1/4″. We could see heavier totals over the northern edge of the area.

Average high/low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren

