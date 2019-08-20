Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday, rain chances increase late in week

I wish I had better news this morning, but the Heat Advisory has been extended through Wednesday. It looks like we will see increasing rain chances late this week into the weekend which should cool us enough to bring an end to the heat advisories.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is some patchy fog north of I-30 and also near Toledo Bend.

After a warm and humid start, it will turn into a very hot and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Heat index values will be in the 105 to 110-degree range, with some areas possibly feeling like it’s over 110 degrees.

Tuesday forecast highs

We are expecting another day of spotty rain/storm coverage, mainly south of I-20, but a few showers could develop across northern ArkLaTex as well. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Rain chances will remain low Wednesday before a front approaches the region Thursday/Friday. This will bring an increasing chance mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. A weak disturbance in the Gulf will bring scattered rain chances to the remainder of the region over the weekend. Still not expecting it will be a significant cooldown, but enough to lose the heat advisories as highs will dip into the low 90s for a few days. Rainfall accumulations look to be less than an inch in all areas.

