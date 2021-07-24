Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory: Get ready the heat is ready to crank up!

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you haven’t felt the summer-like conditions in the ArkLaTex, they are on the way very soon! This afternoon, temperatures are in the lower and middle 90s. Temperatures are only going to get hotter! We have a large area of high pressure that will be keeping conditions very hot for the next week or so! Tonight, temperatures will only cool down into the middle 70s.

Sunday, I am expecting highs to warm into the upper 90s. With the high humidity, feels like temperatures will warm into the 105-109 range. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the ArkLaTex through Sunday evening. It is possible to see more heat advisories and or heat warnings at some point in the next seven days. The heat will decrease a little bit next week. I am expecting the upper ridge to shift to the north slightly! It will allow for a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat Advisory through Sunday
Highs for Sunday

If you see thunderstorms Monday-Wednesday, consider yourself lucky because most of us will not see much! With the extremely hot temperatures on the way, it is important to stay cool! Make sure to practice HEAT SAFETY! HYDRATE! HYDRATE! HYDRATE!! Following a few thunderstorms early next week, high pressure centers itself near the ArkLaTex shutting down any widespread rain! Highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees. Lows in the middle and upper 70s!

The next seven days

