Heat Advisory in effect Friday

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first official day of summer will bring a hot and humid afternoon, with little chance for any rain until late in the weekend.

Due to the high humidity, we did see clouds develop overnight that may linger for a few hours this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. This afternoon we will warm into the low and mid 90s, with heat index values likely approaching or exceeding 105 degrees in all areas. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. If working outside take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and stay hydrated.

Friday forecast highs

Expect more of the heat and humidity Saturday, so get the yard work done earlier as highs will remain in the 90s. A frontal boundary will approach the region Sunday. We should see an increase in cloud cover, and rain will develop late in the day. Outdoor plans should be fine in most areas through the afternoon. 

This frontal boundary will sink south through the region on Monday, bringing our highest chance for rain and storms over the next 7 days. We may see a low-end severe weather threat, and rain totals through the middle of next week will be in the 1 to 2 inch range north of I-20.

7-day forecast rainfall accumulations.

This front should bring us a few day sin the 80s early next week. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 79°
% ° 79°

Saturday

94° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 78°

Sunday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Monday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 71°

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
88°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
4%
93°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

