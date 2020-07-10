Heat Advisory in effect..heat index could surpass 110 degrees

Look for the heat and humidity to intensify this weekend. A Heat Advisory is in effect. The hot and dry weather pattern will continue for most of the week ahead.

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect much change in our weather for the next several days. We will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. The only hope for any rain could come from storms that develop several hundred miles away from our area and try to move in. Most models show that most of this activity will stay to the north and east of our area. The heat and humidity will be the big weather story through the weekend. Look for daytime highs this weekend to be in the upper 90s for most of our area. This combined with the high humidity will result in heat index values that could approach or even exceed 110 degrees. Look for overnight lows this weekend in the upper 70s. It is quite possible that the Head Advisory now in effect could eventually be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

The cause of the hot and dry weather pattern is a large area of upper-level high pressure that is gaining strength over the southern Rockies. This ridge will gradually migrate towards the east and northeast in the coming week. By this time next week, it should be centered over the middle part of the country with its center to the N of our area. This may allow daytime temperatures to ease back into the middle 90s. It may also allow for a few disturbances to ride the bottom of its circulation and provide a slight chance for a thunderstorm by the end of next week. Don’t expect much rain as most of the area will likely see amounts of less than 1/4″.

In the longer-range outlook, the ridge could migrate further east so that the upper-level flow becomes more southeasterly. This could increase the chance for the hit or miss storm. If this pattern plays out as forecast, temperatures would likely remain pretty close to normal for the end of July in the middle 90s. I will have more on the rest of July in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook during tonight’s live update at 8:30 pm

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren