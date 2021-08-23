Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory in effect Monday, some relief late this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are rolling out of the weekend and into a new week and bringing the heat advisory with us. We are hoping some rain will return later this week and cool our temperatures to near normal by the weekend.

You shouldn’t see or feel many changes compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be tolerable early in the day, likely in the 70s and low 80s through 9 a.m., use this time to take care of any outdoor things you may have today. We should be pushing 90 degrees just after 10 a.m. on our way to highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees. Limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and if you have to be outside stay hydrated and wear loose and light-colored clothing.

Monday afternoon feels like temperatures

High pressure is centered directly over the ArkLaTex, and that is what is keeping us hot and dry. If we were able to get some clouds or wind going today it might help out, but neither looks to provide much relief. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a southwest breeze of fewer than 5 miles per hour. No rain is expected today.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

I would expect the heat advisories will continue Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday as well as high temperatures and humidity will stay at the same levels as today. Futurecast is hinting we could see a few isolated showers return to areas south of I-20 tomorrow, but I think this is more likely later in the week.

High pressure will begin to weaken and move north by Wednesday, and this will allow a few isolated to scattered showers mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday and Thursday. This should provide a little more cloud cover and wind as well so we may begin to see the heat advisories get tapered in these areas midweek.

My hope is the heat advisories are gone in all areas by Friday as there will be a chance of scattered showers across the region Friday through the weekend. It won’t be a lot of rain, but this chance for showers and isolated storms should drop our highs into the normal late August range in the mid-90s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss