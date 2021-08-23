Heat Advisory in effect Monday, some relief late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are rolling out of the weekend and into a new week and bringing the heat advisory with us. We are hoping some rain will return later this week and cool our temperatures to near normal by the weekend.

You shouldn’t see or feel many changes compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be tolerable early in the day, likely in the 70s and low 80s through 9 a.m., use this time to take care of any outdoor things you may have today. We should be pushing 90 degrees just after 10 a.m. on our way to highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees. Limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and if you have to be outside stay hydrated and wear loose and light-colored clothing.

Monday afternoon feels like temperatures

High pressure is centered directly over the ArkLaTex, and that is what is keeping us hot and dry. If we were able to get some clouds or wind going today it might help out, but neither looks to provide much relief. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a southwest breeze of fewer than 5 miles per hour. No rain is expected today.

I would expect the heat advisories will continue Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday as well as high temperatures and humidity will stay at the same levels as today. Futurecast is hinting we could see a few isolated showers return to areas south of I-20 tomorrow, but I think this is more likely later in the week.

High pressure will begin to weaken and move north by Wednesday, and this will allow a few isolated to scattered showers mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday and Thursday. This should provide a little more cloud cover and wind as well so we may begin to see the heat advisories get tapered in these areas midweek.

My hope is the heat advisories are gone in all areas by Friday as there will be a chance of scattered showers across the region Friday through the weekend. It won’t be a lot of rain, but this chance for showers and isolated storms should drop our highs into the normal late August range in the mid-90s.