Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday, returning rainfall to bring some relief 4th of July weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory is in effect today and tomorrow. A cold front will bring scattered rainfall and a drop in humidity which will help alleviate the heat late this week and into the weekend.

After starting out near 80 degrees this morning, forecast high temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. With the high humidity factored in we will have heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures between 105 and 109 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

Forecast ‘feels like’ temperatures this afternoon

The body is not able to cool down with these conditions, so try to limit outdoor activities to the early morning or closer to sunset, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned space, and wear light/loose-fitting clothing.

There won’t be much rain to help cool us off today. We do have a few morning showers developing across Sabine and Natchitoches parishes again. Skies will be mostly cloudy to begin the day.

1-hour radar loop

As temperatures rise we should break through the cloud cover and see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. There is littel chance of any rain this afternoon, but a lingering shower or two will be possible mainly south of I-20. High pressure is bringing drier air into the region which will keep most of us dry through tomorrow.

In addition to the high heat, we are still dealing with the Saharan dust layer which will bring hazy skies for the remainder of the week. The dust can bring allergy-like symptoms, another reason to limit your time outside in the upcoming days.

The cure to all that ails us with the weather pattern at the moment could be a cold front on the way Friday through the weekend. This front should bring cloud cover, and the chance for cooling showers and storms Friday through at least the middle of next week. Wind turning to the north behind the front will also help to lower the extremely high humidity we are dealing with.

Rainfall will average near 1 inch over the next week with some areas receiving 1 to 2 inches over the next 7 days.

