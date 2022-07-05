SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be little change to our weather pattern today as we have another Heat Advisory in effect. Dry weather is expected today but a few isolated showers and storms may return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Tuesday: We will likely see the heat advisories continue for the remainder of the week. Sunrise temperatures will be near 80 degrees with thick humidity. Highs will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees this afternoon, with the high humidity bringing a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature as high as 110 degrees between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is recommended you avoid any strenuous outdoor activities during this time, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning.

Forecast highs Tuesday (left) and heat index (right)

Dry weather today but a few rain showers may return tomorrow: High pressure is pushing down on our atmosphere and dry air is being pulled across Texas and into the ArkLaTex today. This will prevent any showers or storms from developing, but the sea breeze is expected to strengthen tomorrow, sending a few afternoon showers and isolated storms into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening. The chance for this will be highest in deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana. If we’re lucky another sea breeze push could send in a few cooling rain showers again Thursday.

Dry air will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today

Pattern change late in the weekend: High pressure will weaken and move west late this weekend, and open the door for a weak frontal boundary to pass through the ArkLaTex late Saturday into Sunday. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there is much relief behind the front, but scattered rain and storms will be possible late in the weekend into early next week.