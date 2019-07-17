Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday, little chance for any cooling showers

After a week of tropical impacts followed by yesterday’s significant flooding north of I-30, the ArkLaTex will get a much-needed break from the rain through the weekend.

This morning it is definitely feeling like July as sunrise temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southwest wind keeping our humidity typically high. Expect partly cloudy skies for much of the day with highs in the mid-90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes through 7 p.m . as heat index values may surpass 105 degrees. Keep your outdoor activities limited to the early morning, hydrate, and avoid the sun.

Wednesday forecast highs

A ridge of high pressure has finally taken over, and this nudged the final remnants of Barry to the northeast and away from us. The ridge will bring drier air at the mid and upper levels which will effectively shut off our rain chances through the weekend. Futurecast has been hinting at a 1 or 2 late day showers or storms south of I-20, but any accumulations won’t amount to much. See the continuously updated loop below:



Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The building high will keep highs in the mid-90s through Sunday, and with high humidity, we will be pushing or exceeding 105 degres on the heat index or ‘feels like’ scale. We may very well see the advisories through the weekend.

It looks like the next chance of any rain to relieve the building heat will arrive early next week.

