Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday, little relief through the upcoming weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat will ease a few degrees today, but all ArkLaTex counties and parishes will remain under a Heat Advisory through this evening.

It will be a warm and humid morning with sunrise temperatures near 80 degrees. We may see a little more cloud cover early in the day, but eventually, we’ll see sunshine pop through and warm us into the mid-90s. We’re only running a degree or two above normal, but the high humidity will continue to bring heat index temperatures between 103 and 107 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday afternoon ‘feels like’ temperatures

1-hour radar loop

There is rain to our northwest, but it has developed closer to the ArkLaTex than in previous days. There is a chance we’ll see a few short-lived rain showers this morning, but the strong area of high pressure pushing down on us will prevent any widespread showers from developing and most areas will be dry again today.

There will be little to no change to the pattern through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as high pressure continues to keep us in this hot and dry summer weather pattern. Expect only very slight rain chances each day and highs in the mid 90s. The heat advisories may be around through the weekend.

High pressure should move far enough north early next week to bring a slightly higher chance for rain as we move through the week. Even with some rain, the heatwave will continue with highs in the mid 90s early next week as well.

