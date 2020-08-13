Heat Advisory in place for Thursday; scattered storms return for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is waking up to a warm and humid start. Temperatures are in the 70s. I am not expecting much rain today. After a very wet over Southwest Arkansas, we will see a small break in the rain. For today, the heat will be on in the region Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values in the heat advisory will range between 105-109.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase for Friday. On the eastern edge of the high-pressure ridge, we will see another upper disturbance move into the region. The best chance of rain will fall over Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana. Thunderstorms will begin to fizzle by sunset. The weekend will be hot as well. I will not be surprised if someone hits 100 degrees.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next week, a pattern flip will ensue. The upper high will shift into the Four Corners. Monday, a weak front will produce some showers and storms. Models aren’t really showing a lot of rain. We will see what happens. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Next seven days

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

