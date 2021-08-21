Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory is in effect through Sunday and the heatwave continues into early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 90s for much of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday and Sunday. For Sunday, you can daytime highs to warm back up into the middle and upper 90s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits. A large area of high pressure will keep the ArkLaTex hot and dry for the next few days.

Highs for Sunday

By midweek, models show a decrease in heat levels as a tropical wave from Florida moves to the west. It will enhance the sea breeze and bring back the chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Each day, we can see a decent chance for showers and storms and highs will drop back into the lower 90s. By next weekend, we could see tropical moisture move in and an upper disturbance could help increase rain chance even more. Lows will stay in the lower and middle 70s.

In the tropics, Grace made landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane last night. Hurricane Henri continues to get stronger over the Atlantic Ocean. Henri is expected to weaken and slow down as it approaches Long Island, NY, and Connecticut. Henri will slowly move over the New England states from Sunday into Tuesday.

The next seven days

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

