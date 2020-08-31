Heat Advisory Monday, a few strong thunderstorms possible across the northern ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat will continue today as we do have a Heat Advisory for all of east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop at some point today, and a few of these storms could bring a high wind gust or two.

Heat Advisory through Monday evening

The early morning will bring quiet and warm weather, as we will be in the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a disturbance to the north of us that will move into the ArkLaTex after sunrise. Look for rain and thunderstorms to impact the I-30 corridor this morning, with another round of storms potentially developing in the afternoon and evening along the lingering outflow boundaries from the early day rainfall.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

There is a window to see a few strong/severe cells develop across the northern ArkLaTex where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ in place north of I-30. Storms today could potentially bring a damaging wind gust and large hail.

Heat will be the story for everyone today. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s and high humidity will bring ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon. Limit your time outside if possible, stay hydrated, and wear loose and light colored clothing if you have to be outside.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The front will stay to our north through at least Wednesday, but it will serve as the trigger for a conveyor belt of scattered thunderstorms that will continue to impact the region. Rain will likely remain scattered in nature Tuesday and Wednesday. The severe weather threat looks lower in the upcoming days but a few cells could continue to pose a high wind threat in the upcoming days.

Due to the potential for repeated rounds of rain, especially north of I-20, isolated flash flooding could develop at times. Some areas could receive 2 to 3+” rainfall amounts between now and Wednesday night.

Rainfall potential through Wednesday night

The front may finally get a nudge through the region late this week. This will bring us some heat and humidity relief late this week and into the weekend.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play