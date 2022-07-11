SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and humid weather will continue this week, but scattered rainfall may give us a break from the painful heat for a few days midweek.

Heat Advisory for Texas and Louisiana today: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s at sunrise, with highs headed into the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny skies. Our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature may briefly exceed 105 degrees for a few hours this afternoon so a heat advisory is in effect near and south of I-20 through 7 p.m. The heat index will likely be between 100-104 degrees across the northern ArkLaTex.

Afternoon high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

Rain returns midweek: We are optimistic that we will have a few days of isolated to scattered storms midweek which may cool our highs enough to get rid of the heat advisories for a few days. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that will emerge in the northern Gulf along the Louisiana coastline in the upcoming days. This system has a low chance of organizing into a named tropical system, but this low in the Gulf will help to trigger a few scattered showers and storms in the ArkLaTex Wednesday, and perhaps Thursday if we’re fortunate. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas.

National Hurricane Center 5-day outlook

While the heat relief won’t be significant, we should have ‘normal’ July temperatures for a few days in the mid-90s if all pans out. This means the heat advisories may go away for a day or two but they may return close to the weekend. Weekend highs will be in the upper 90s, with a slight chance of rain returning late in the weekend.