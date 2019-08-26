Heat Advisory Monday, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures arrive with front soon

A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday, but a well-timed cold front will move in tomorrow bringing a return to normal temperatures for much of the week.

This morning we are sitting under partly cloudy skies as rainfall has moved east of the region. Patchy to dense fog will be possible in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Temperatures are in the mid 70s, but will climb into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We will likely be dry in all areas today with a lot of mid 90s and high humidity. The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. for ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Limit your time outside, exposure to the sun, and stay hydrated. Heat-related illness can develop rapidly in these conditions.

Rain will be difficult to find today, but a cold front approaching the region from the north may trigger some thunderstorms tonight north of I-30. A weakening line of storms is expected to move into the ArkLaTex overnight and into Tuesday morning. This will likely lead to slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday. See the latest loop of futurecast below:



Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The SPC has a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook north of I-30 as some storms could produce high wind gusts.

Late Monday night into early Tuesday severe weather outlook

The front will bring another round of scattered storms Wednesday with highs falling into the 80s in most areas. A ridge of high pressure will remain far enough west this week to keep scattered p.m. rain in the forecast Thursday into Friday. This will most likely keep the heat advisories away with near-normal highs through next weekend.



Rainfall accumulations are forecast to be less than an inch in most areas through next Sunday, but storms tonight through Wednesday could bring accumulations over 1 inch in some areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.