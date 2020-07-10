Heat Advisory now issued for the ArkLaTex today and Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, temperatures are starting off in the middle and upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy. As expected, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the region through Saturday. You can expect highs in the middle and upper 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

As the upper ridge expands eastward, we will see rain chances on the decrease. While that is good news after a wet week, it will lead to no heat relief. Friday, highs will be into the middle 90s. For the weekend, highs will warm into the upper 90s. The high humidity in place will lead to more feel like temperatures in the 105-110 range. Although the upper ridge will lead to quiet weather, it is possible we could see a few showers across the northeastern edge for Sunday and Monday.

A weakening complex of storms could produce a few showers. Many of us will just see hot and humid conditions. For the next seven days, the forecast calls for lots of heat and not much heat relief. Lows will remain in the middle and upper 70s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.