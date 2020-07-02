Heat Advisory remains in effect Thursday, thunderstorms returning soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. this evening for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes. Scattered thunderstorms may return to the northern ArkLaTex late in the day, with rain coming for the rest of us Friday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s early, the humidity is thick, and with highs forecast to reach the mid-90s again today heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees between 2 and 6 p.m. Limit your outdoor activity to early this morning, and if you have to be outside wear light-colored and loose fit clothing, hydrate, and take frequent breaks in shade or inside.

Heat index values Thursday afternoon

We don’t expect any rain early in the day, but there is a cold front moving south across Arkansas and Oklahoma. This front will move into the northern ArkLaTex late in the day. It is possible that the front will bring a few isolated thunderstorms mainly across the I-30 corridor. A few of these showers and storms could hold together late tonight.

The very hot temperatures and high humidity will bring some of the ingredients for large hail and a damagine wind gust or two if storms develop before sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our northern counties/parishes in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather.

Severe weather threat Thursday into Thursday night

The chance for thunderstorms will increase for all areas Friday. The stalled frontal boundary combined with the afternoon heat will bring scattered thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. We aren’t in the severe weather outlook as of now, but we’ll probably see low end potential for a strong wind gust or two in the upcoming days.

The scattered thunderstorms will continue throughout the 4th of July weekend and into next week. The increse in cloud cover, and slightly lower humidity, and cooling rain should help break the extreme heat, but it will remain warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s Saturday through Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will average 1 to 1.5 inches.

