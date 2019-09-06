Heat Advisory returns Friday as the very hot pattern continues through this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat continues Friday, with the worst of our heatwave expected today through this weekend. We should begin to see temperatures fall back into the mid-90s towards the middle of next week. Our next big cool down that may bring normal temperatures may not happen until next weekend.

Expect Friday temperatures to start out in the low 70s, the sun will come out and blast temperatures to near or above 100 degrees in all areas. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be at or above 105 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect for much of east Texas and Louisiana. The Heat Advisory may include the rest of our counties and parishes this weekend.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

High pressure continues to dominate our pattern and that will keep us sunny this morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with no rain expected today or this weekend. If you are headed to the football fields tonight, expect kickoff temperatures in the 90s, falling into the mid-80s by the 4th quarter.

Friday evening football forecast

Although the weekend will be dry, we’ll turn the heat up another notch as a returning south wind will bring a rise in humidity. We will likely see heat advisories Saturday and Sunday, so try to limit your yard work and outdoor activities to the early morning hours.

The high will begin to break down next week, while this will drop temperatures, we will likely be in the 90s for much of next week. We may see a few sea-breeze type showers/storms return by Wednesday but i’ve left the forecast dry for now.

It looks like our next cold front may be on the way next weekend. This should finally break the heat and hopefully give us some much-needed rainfall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.